$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.78. Paychex posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.38. 10,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,970. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.54. Paychex has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

