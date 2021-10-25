$0.97 EPS Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.90. Royal Gold reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGLD. KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.32.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.49. 411,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

