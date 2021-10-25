$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Maximus posted sales of $923.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,165. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Maximus has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,314 shares of company stock worth $2,093,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 590.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.