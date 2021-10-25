$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.33. The Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Progressive.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.62 on Friday. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,248 shares of company stock worth $7,712,928 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.