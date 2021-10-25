$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.27. The company had a trading volume of 404,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.