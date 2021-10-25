$1.25 EPS Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.27. Autodesk reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $311.79. 913,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,005. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.58. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after acquiring an additional 305,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,069,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

