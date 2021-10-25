$1.30 EPS Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,483 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,838. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

