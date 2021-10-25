$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to post $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. American Electric Power posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.49.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 305,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.13. 39,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,019. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

