$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to post sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.70 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,381,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.47. 11,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $94.67 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $147.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.