$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.74 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

UFPI traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 227,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

