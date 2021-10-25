1,000,000 Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Bought by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,930,000. Vector Acquisition Co. II makes up 0.8% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned 2.22% of Vector Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAQC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,249,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,195. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

