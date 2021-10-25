1,094 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 79.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.