1,100 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Acquired by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

NYSE:AYI opened at $204.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.21. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $212.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

