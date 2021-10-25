$112.90 Million in Sales Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce sales of $112.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.70 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $110.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $466.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.70 million to $468.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $494.35 million, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $498.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $121.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

OFIX stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $708.43 million, a P/E ratio of -85.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

