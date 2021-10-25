118,541 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,408,000. Analog Devices makes up 1.5% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $179.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.64 and a 12 month high of $180.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

