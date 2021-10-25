$12.26 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce $12.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.70 billion and the highest is $12.76 billion. The TJX Companies reported sales of $10.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $48.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.48 billion to $49.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.98 billion to $53.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.26. 5,769,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Amundi purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,308,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.