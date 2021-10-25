1,209 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter worth $2,474,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 738,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,329,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCE opened at $25.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

