$142.47 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to report sales of $142.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.55 million and the lowest is $142.30 million. Mimecast posted sales of $122.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $581.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.25 million to $583.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $658.59 million, with estimates ranging from $648.57 million to $673.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

NASDAQ:MIME traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.70. 19,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 129.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,378.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,908 shares of company stock worth $15,025,453. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 91.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter worth about $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.