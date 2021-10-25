1,500 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Acquired by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $753,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $120,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,681 shares of company stock worth $31,126,802. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $164.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.31. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

