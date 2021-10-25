$156.92 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report $156.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.00 million. Employers reported sales of $181.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $650.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $648.40 million to $653.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $655.49 million, with estimates ranging from $652.70 million to $658.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 89,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,756. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.02. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Employers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Employers by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Employers by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Employers by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

