15,635,546 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,635,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,290,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Amundi’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Amundi owned approximately 0.37% of Exxon Mobil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $64.28. 231,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,828,939. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

