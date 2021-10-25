157 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after purchasing an additional 130,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,199,000 after purchasing an additional 145,507 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,265.98 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $439.05 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,297.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,455.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

