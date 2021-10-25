170,000 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Purchased by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 170,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,087,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $66.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

