1,874 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after purchasing an additional 68,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.40.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $226.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $229.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.30%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

