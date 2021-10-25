$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $8.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 376.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 116,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

