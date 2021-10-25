$2.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $2.08. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $11.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

LOW traded up $3.05 on Monday, reaching $231.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,487. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $232.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.64. The company has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

