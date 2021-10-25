$24.06 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report $24.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.25 million and the lowest is $22.72 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $24.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $105.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $109.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.17 million, with estimates ranging from $81.41 million to $87.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

CTT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $406.84 million, a P/E ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.41. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.