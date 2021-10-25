$24.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report $24.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.50 billion to $24.67 billion. Target reported sales of $22.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $104.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.23 billion to $104.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $106.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.20 billion to $108.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.52.

NYSE:TGT traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.35. 2,487,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.86 and a 200 day moving average of $235.25. Target has a 12 month low of $150.80 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in Target by 3.4% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Target by 1.1% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

