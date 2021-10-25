$242.00 Million in Sales Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will announce sales of $242.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $995.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $972.50 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agiliti.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million.

Several research analysts have commented on AGTI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.