$247.86 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to post sales of $247.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.12 million and the highest is $251.20 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $321.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $977.35 million, with estimates ranging from $942.18 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABCB. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $54.41 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

