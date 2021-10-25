25,858 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Acquired by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $176.05 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $135.52 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.15 and a 200-day moving average of $170.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

