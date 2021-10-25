3,034 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Acquired by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $75.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.