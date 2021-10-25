3,257 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 3,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 333.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 303,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,264,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $291.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.