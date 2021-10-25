353 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 353 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $23,416,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total transaction of $7,602,238.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,137,594 shares of company stock valued at $301,025,157.

COIN stock opened at $300.84 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.42.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

