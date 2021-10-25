3,609 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after buying an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,298,000 after buying an additional 508,853 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after buying an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after buying an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,372,014.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,482.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,203 shares of company stock worth $9,319,063. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.