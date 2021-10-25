3,636 Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8,226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 873,728 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,295,000 after acquiring an additional 524,157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 320,507 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,947,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,547,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AYX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AYX opened at $72.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

