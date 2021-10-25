$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to post sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.55 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $4.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $20.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.25 billion to $25.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522,529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,319. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.