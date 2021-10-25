40,363,930 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,363,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Apple makes up about 3.8% of Amundi’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Amundi owned 0.24% of Apple as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Odey Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 113,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 49,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 191,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.92. The company had a trading volume of 633,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,206,555. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

