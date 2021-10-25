$49.74 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce $49.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.70 million and the highest is $51.60 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $40.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $188.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.40 million to $190.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $232.09 million, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $240.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.68. 441,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $625.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.