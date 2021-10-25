$49.74 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce $49.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.70 million and the highest is $51.60 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $40.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $188.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.40 million to $190.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $232.09 million, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $240.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.68. 441,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $625.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

