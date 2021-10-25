$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report $5.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.55 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $21.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.68 billion to $21.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $22.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,061. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average is $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $104.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

