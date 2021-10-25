$506.94 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will post sales of $506.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $478.20 million to $544.60 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $593.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

