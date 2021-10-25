56,985 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 29,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,134. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.98.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

