$6.59 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post $6.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.92 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $27.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.41 billion to $28.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.38 billion to $29.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,752,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,452,238. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

