6,001 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,001 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $45.63 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.