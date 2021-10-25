645 Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 645 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,727,000 after acquiring an additional 773,429 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after acquiring an additional 746,850 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 366,222 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 198,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 255,724 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,721 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

