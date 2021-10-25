$671.80 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post $671.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $689.80 million and the lowest is $648.20 million. ITT reported sales of $591.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

