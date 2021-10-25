$683.63 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce $683.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $680.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $690.00 million. Roku reported sales of $451.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

Roku stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.74. The stock had a trading volume of 73,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,806. Roku has a 12 month low of $196.52 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $186,304,681. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after acquiring an additional 703,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roku by 72.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,293 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 347.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

