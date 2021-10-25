7,446 Shares in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFTY. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2,102.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $157,000.

NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $49.39 on Monday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14.

