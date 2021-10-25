8,048 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 731,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.40. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

