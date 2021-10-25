$85.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report $85.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.58 billion and the highest is $88.57 billion. Apple reported sales of $64.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $368.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.03 billion to $371.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $385.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $374.46 billion to $397.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,383,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,022,721,000 after purchasing an additional 687,254 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 47,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,206,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

